Pulasa's Delicious Downfall: The Fading Richness of Godavari's Coveted Fish

Every monsoon, a small fish called Pulasa stirs culinary excitement in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari districts as it swims upstream from the Bay of Bengal to breed. Sadly, this iconic fish is now rare.

Renowned for its exquisite taste, Pulasa is presented to political and social elites, emphasized by the local saying 'pustelu ammiaina pulasa tinali', discussing its value even at great personal cost. The dwindling numbers are attributed to overfishing and disruptions in their breeding habitats.

Experts call for a strict ban on catching juvenile pulasa and emphasize studying their spawning habitats for conservation. The fish carries significant socio-cultural importance and dietary benefits but requires urgent efforts to preserve its future in local waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)