Star Power on the Track: Ajith Kumar's Remarkable Gesture After Crash

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar crashed his car in the GT4 European Series race in Italy but helped clear debris afterward. The incident, which occurred at the Misano track, left Kumar uninjured. Known for his racing passion, Kumar received high praise for his conduct on and off the track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar showed remarkable sportsmanship after crashing during the GT4 European Series race in Italy. The incident happened on July 20 at the Misano track, but thankfully, the 54-year-old actor did not sustain any injuries.

Despite the crash, Kumar immediately jumped into action, assisting staff in clearing the debris from the accident site. This gesture captured widespread admiration, with commentators praising his willingness to help. A video posted on the official X page of the GT4 European Series highlighted this act of goodwill.

Ajith Kumar, who has a history of participating in races globally, including in Germany and Malaysia, continues to gain respect in both the film and racing communities. Celebrated for his contributions to Indian cinema, he was recently honored with the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government.

