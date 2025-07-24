Blockbuster Arrival: 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Lights Up Theatres

The much-anticipated film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', starring Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, opened in cinemas across India on Thursday. This marks Kalyan's first release since taking up his political role.

Enthusiastic fans thronged theatres all over Andhra Pradesh, including Vijayawada, Konaseema, and Kadapa, celebrating by cutting cakes, bursting crackers, and unfurling flex banners to show their excitement. This release sees fans excited as it represents a return to the big screen for the popular star.

Directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol. The historical drama has been crafted with music by renowned composer MM Keeravani and produced by Mega Surya Productions. The Andhra Pradesh government has given the green light for increased ticket prices, allowing Rs 100 for single screens and Rs 300 for multiplex tickets, with five shows a day to be permitted for one week.

