Bollywood's Bold Voyage with 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent'

Bollywood luminaries Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have stepped into the realm of film production with 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent'. Their studio, Pushing Buttons Studios, is backing the film, directed by Nidhi Saxena.

Set against the evocative backdrop of a 1990s Himalayan town, the narrative follows Barkha, portrayed by Trimala Adhikari. Her life, marked by her husband's absence, intertwines with a mysterious newcomer, Manik Guho, played by Adil Hussain, disturbing the subdued equilibrium of the town.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in 2025, the movie is praised for its mythological depth and contemporary relevance. Nidhi Saxena emphasizes the narrative's focus on women's choices and desires, noting that collaboration with kindred spirits, like Fazal and Chadha, helps amplify authentic feminine voices in cinema.

