Bollywood's Bold Voyage with 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent'

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are producing 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent', directed by Nidhi Saxena. Set in a 1990s Himalayan town, this film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2025. Highlighting women's desires and mythical roots, it features Trimala Adhikari and Adil Hussain.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood luminaries Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have stepped into the realm of film production with 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent'. Their studio, Pushing Buttons Studios, is backing the film, directed by Nidhi Saxena.

Set against the evocative backdrop of a 1990s Himalayan town, the narrative follows Barkha, portrayed by Trimala Adhikari. Her life, marked by her husband's absence, intertwines with a mysterious newcomer, Manik Guho, played by Adil Hussain, disturbing the subdued equilibrium of the town.

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival in 2025, the movie is praised for its mythological depth and contemporary relevance. Nidhi Saxena emphasizes the narrative's focus on women's choices and desires, noting that collaboration with kindred spirits, like Fazal and Chadha, helps amplify authentic feminine voices in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

