In the tranquil neighborhood of Mairangi Bay, Auckland, an unusual celebrity has captured the community's imagination. Leo, a 15-month-old cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy,' has become known for his audacious habit of swiping laundry from the unsuspecting residents.

Leo's kleptomaniac tendencies have seen him bring home an eclectic array of items, from luxurious silk boxers to a high-end cashmere sweater valued at 300 New Zealand dollars. Owner Helen North has resorted to returning the stolen goods through neighborhood WhatsApp and Facebook groups.

Despite the inconvenience, neighbors have taken Leo's antics in stride, with some even disappointed at not being targeted. Attempts to curb his behavior have failed, leaving Leo to continue his escapades. The community watches on as 'Leonardo da Pinchy' continues his mischievous spree.

