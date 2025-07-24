Left Menu

Leonardo da Pinchy: The Feline Filcher of Mairangi Bay

In Auckland, New Zealand, a cat named Leo has become notorious for his penchant for stealing laundry from neighbors. Earning the nickname Leonardo da Pinchy, Leo pilfers everything from silk boxers to cashmere sweaters. Despite owner Helen North’s attempts to curb his behavior, Leo remains a neighborhood legend.

In the tranquil neighborhood of Mairangi Bay, Auckland, an unusual celebrity has captured the community's imagination. Leo, a 15-month-old cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy,' has become known for his audacious habit of swiping laundry from the unsuspecting residents.

Leo's kleptomaniac tendencies have seen him bring home an eclectic array of items, from luxurious silk boxers to a high-end cashmere sweater valued at 300 New Zealand dollars. Owner Helen North has resorted to returning the stolen goods through neighborhood WhatsApp and Facebook groups.

Despite the inconvenience, neighbors have taken Leo's antics in stride, with some even disappointed at not being targeted. Attempts to curb his behavior have failed, leaving Leo to continue his escapades. The community watches on as 'Leonardo da Pinchy' continues his mischievous spree.

