Racist Graffiti Sparks Outrage in Melbourne's Hindu Community

A Hindu temple and two Asian-run restaurants in Melbourne were defaced with racist graffiti, alarming the community. Victoria Police condemned the incident as hate-based behavior. The Hindu Council of Australia's President and Victoria’s Premier labeled the act hateful and racist, calling for support from interfaith groups against rising hate incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Melbourne, a troubling incident occurred involving the defacement of a Hindu temple and two Asian-run restaurants with racist graffiti. This act of vandalism has raised alarm among community members, according to a Thursday media report.

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple and two restaurants on Boronia Road were targeted with red-painted racist slurs. Victoria Police have confirmed the incident, denouncing such hate-based and racist behavior as utterly unacceptable in society.

Leaders like Makrand Bhagwat from the Hindu Council of Australia, Victoria chapter, expressed dismay, describing it as an assault on identity and religious freedom. Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan termed it a deliberate act of hate, emphasizing the need for support from interfaith groups in light of rising hate incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

