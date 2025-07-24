Left Menu

Traditional Indian Crafts Gain Spotlight in UK with New Trade Pact

The India-UK free trade agreement promises duty concessions for various traditional Indian crafts, significantly boosting exports to the UK. Items such as Bhagalpur silk, Pashmina shawls, and Kolhapuri chappals will become more accessible to UK consumers, benefitting local artisans and enhancing trade relations.

Updated: 24-07-2025 17:55 IST
Traditional Indian crafts such as Bhagalpur silk, Pashmina shawls, and Kolhapuri chappals are set to become increasingly popular in the UK. The India-UK free trade agreement, offering duty concessions for these products, seeks to enhance export opportunities and support local artisans.

Products including Baluchari sarees, Bandhini textiles, Kanchipuram sarees, and Tiruppur knitwear will benefit from the agreement. Additionally, agricultural goods like makhana, shahi litchi, and organic Araku coffee will now have greater access to the UK market.

The pact, signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to bolster trade between the countries. It is awaiting approval from the British Parliament, a process expected to take about a year.

