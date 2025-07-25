Supreme Court Intervenes in 'Udaipur Files' Release Controversy

The Supreme Court intervened on Friday, instructing the Delhi High Court to expedite hearings on challenges to the Centre's authorization of the film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder'.

A legal bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi highlighted that the appeal by the filmmakers had become moot, considering the Centre's decision to allow the release after implementing six scene cuts and disclaimer modifications.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind's president, Maulana Arshad Madani, and accused Mohd Javed are encouraged to contest the Centre's decision before the high court. The film is pivotal, reflecting on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a crime rooted in social media controversies and subjected to scrutiny under anti-terror laws.

