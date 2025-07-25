Tara Sutaria Dazzles as Showstopper at India Couture Week

On a star-studded evening at the Taj Palace Hotel, actor Tara Sutaria took center stage as the captivating showstopper for designer Isha Jajodia's much-anticipated collection 'Whispers of Love to Myself'. Presented during the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week, the event was a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts.

Renowned for her roles in films like 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Ek Villain Returns', Sutaria graced the ramp to the melodious jazz tune 'L-O-V-E' by Nat King Cole. Her appearance in a stunning ivory gold corset gown, complemented by a delicate puffy lace skirt, was met with thunderous applause, embodying the show's overarching theme of romance.

As the evening unfolded, models paraded in structural corsets and intricately detailed ensembles. Jajodia's collection was a fusion of girlish charm and bold hues, featuring delicate shades like dusty pink and baby blue contrasted with vibrant red and green. With the Indian Couture Week set to conclude on July 30, the event celebrated femininity with sparkle and elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)