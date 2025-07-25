Left Menu

Unveiling the Monument: A 16-Year Journey of Honour and Remembrance

The 75-ft Veeragallu is a new addition to the National Military Memorial, marking 26 years since Kargil Vijay Diwas. This long-awaited project, initiated by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, honors the sacrifices of armed forces' bravehearts and their families, culminating a 16-year mission of remembrance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:09 IST
Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday applauded the unveiling of a 75-ft Veeragallu at the National Military Memorial, commemorating 26 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The event marks the fruition of a protracted project dedicated to honoring the valiant members of the armed forces.

The memorial, weighing 700 tons, is a symbol of the challenges and the enduring spirit of completion after overcoming numerous obstacles. Chandrasekhar, deeply moved, emphasized the significance of the memorial as a testament to the service and sacrifice of military personnel and their families.

As the son of an Air Force veteran, Chandrasekhar spearheaded this initiative, asserting it as not merely a government project but a sacred space for remembrance and honor. As the Kerala BJP chief, he reinforced the unveiling as a fitting tribute to those who served the nation selflessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

