Unveiling the Monument: A 16-Year Journey of Honour and Remembrance
The 75-ft Veeragallu is a new addition to the National Military Memorial, marking 26 years since Kargil Vijay Diwas. This long-awaited project, initiated by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, honors the sacrifices of armed forces' bravehearts and their families, culminating a 16-year mission of remembrance.
Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday applauded the unveiling of a 75-ft Veeragallu at the National Military Memorial, commemorating 26 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The event marks the fruition of a protracted project dedicated to honoring the valiant members of the armed forces.
The memorial, weighing 700 tons, is a symbol of the challenges and the enduring spirit of completion after overcoming numerous obstacles. Chandrasekhar, deeply moved, emphasized the significance of the memorial as a testament to the service and sacrifice of military personnel and their families.
As the son of an Air Force veteran, Chandrasekhar spearheaded this initiative, asserting it as not merely a government project but a sacred space for remembrance and honor. As the Kerala BJP chief, he reinforced the unveiling as a fitting tribute to those who served the nation selflessly.
