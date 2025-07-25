Left Menu

Shubhangi Dutt's Transformative Role in 'Tanvi The Great' Garners Acclaim

Shubhangi Dutt's debut in 'Tanvi The Great' captivated audiences with her portrayal of autism, earning her praise and feeling of achievement. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film explores themes of autism and patriotism, receiving international recognition and standing ovations for its heartfelt narrative.

Shubhangi Dutt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Newcomer Shubhangi Dutt has made a powerful impact with her debut role in 'Tanvi The Great,' a film that addresses autism and patriotism. Dutt's portrayal was so convincing that many viewers believed she had autism, an achievement she considers one of the highest compliments for an actor.

'Tanvi The Great,' under the direction of Anupam Kher, highlights the story of Tanvi Raina, a determined young girl inspired by her late father's military service. The film, which also stars prominent actors such as Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani, has resonated globally, being featured at major film festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.

Receiving standing ovations at special screenings in Pune, the film's sensitive portrayal of autism intertwined with devotion to the Indian Army has struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Dutt expressed her elation over the film's success, stating that it marks a significant milestone in her budding career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

