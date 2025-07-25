Left Menu

Twilight Allure: Suneet Varma's Nature-Inspired 'Sehr' Collection Dazzles at India Couture Week

Designer Suneet Varma presented 'Sehr,' a twilight-inspired collection featuring nature-themed silhouettes and delicate embroidery at India Couture Week. Entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the muse, showcasing a lehenga with floral embroidery. Varma's designs celebrated femininity with regal hues and nature motifs, set to classic Indian music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Suneet Varma unveiled 'Sehr,' a mesmerizing collection inspired by twilight, on the second day of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week. The collection showcased a harmony between fashion and nature, with entrepreneur and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gracing the ramp as the muse.

The collection featured an array of lehengas, sarees, sherwanis, dresses, and gowns, each adorned with intricate embroidery and floral patterns. Jewel tones and ethereal pastels dominated the palette, alongside deeper hues like midnight blue and metallic gold. White emerged as a standout color, prominent in the muse's outfit.

Models donned headdresses shaped like birds, celebrating nature motifs. The set, a tableau of paper trees and animals, complemented the theme. Varma's designs echoed femininity, accompanied by classic tracks like Asha Bhosle's "Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera." Riddhima expressed admiration for Varma, acknowledging a long-standing creative collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

