Film producer booked for 'cheating' model; duo clash at film premiere

26-07-2025
An FIR was registered against the producer of Hindi film So Long Valley for allegedly cheating model Ruchi Gujjar of Rs 23 lakh, a Mumbai Police official said on Saturday.

Viral videos, meanwhile, showed Gujjar purportedly slapping the producer, Karan Singh, during the movie premiere event held on Friday night.

An Oshiwara police station official confirmed that an FIR was registered against Singh under various sections for cheating on a complaint lodged by Gujjar on Thursday.

The model alleged that Singh had taken money from her under the pretext of launching a movie project for a television channel, and promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit, the official said.

"The complainant stated that the project never materialised and Singh didn't return her money," he said.

Gujjar's lawyer said a separate FIR would be lodged against Singh at Amboli police station for assaulting the actor.

So Long Valley is a Hindi-language crime thriller film starring Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar.

