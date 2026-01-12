Gujarat Giants Set Sights on Toppling Mumbai Indians in WPL Clash

Gujarat Giants are poised to continue their successful run in the Women's Premier League as they prepare to face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Boasting strong batting displays in initial matches, the Giants are confident in maintaining their winning momentum.

Their recent victory over Delhi Capitals was a testament to their prowess, with Sophie Devine's explosive innings and captain Ashleigh Gardner leading by example. Gardner expressed satisfaction with their start to the season and aims for more ruthless execution in upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, fueled by Nat Sciver-Brunt's formidable form and Harmanpreet Kaur's dynamic batting, are eager to extend their winning streak. The impending clash promises a fierce contest between two talented sides in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)