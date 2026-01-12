Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Set Sights on Toppling Mumbai Indians in WPL Clash

Gujarat Giants aim to continue their winning streak in the Women's Premier League as they face defending champions Mumbai Indians. With strong batting performances showcased in previous matches, captain Ashleigh Gardner leads a confident team eyeing improvement against their next opponents. Mumbai also seeks to build on recent success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gujarat Giants are poised to continue their successful run in the Women's Premier League as they prepare to face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Boasting strong batting displays in initial matches, the Giants are confident in maintaining their winning momentum.

Their recent victory over Delhi Capitals was a testament to their prowess, with Sophie Devine's explosive innings and captain Ashleigh Gardner leading by example. Gardner expressed satisfaction with their start to the season and aims for more ruthless execution in upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, fueled by Nat Sciver-Brunt's formidable form and Harmanpreet Kaur's dynamic batting, are eager to extend their winning streak. The impending clash promises a fierce contest between two talented sides in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

