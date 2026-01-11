Father-Son Duo Booked for Assault During Land Possession in Navi Mumbai
A Bombay High Court clerk was assaulted during a land possession procedure in Navi Mumbai. The accused, a father-son duo, allegedly attacked the clerk who was executing a court order, leading to a police case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made yet.
A Bombay High Court representative found himself at the center of a tumultuous encounter when assaulted during a land possession procedure in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. The incident involved physical threats against the clerk, identified as Pawan Donuji Hargule, who was following a court order.
The altercation occurred on January 9, according to a Kamothe police station official. Hargule had arrived to take formal possession of the land and commence fencing with CIDCO surveyors, in compliance with a December 19 court mandate. However, he faced opposition from the plot owners, identified as 25-year-old Yogesh Bhagat and his father, 55-year-old Vishwas Bhagat.
The situation escalated when Yogesh Bhagat allegedly obstructed Hargule from documenting the procedure, while Vishwas attempted to physically assault him with a shovel. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the duo for deterring a public servant from duty, yet no arrests have been made, according to police inspector Vimal Bidavw of Kamothe police station.
