"Not something my character future entails": Pedro Pascal on Reed Richards reportedly leading Avengers in 'Doomsday'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards, is not the new leader of the Avengers, according to actor Pedro Pascal, who played one of the lead roles in the recently released 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'. According to an interview given by the 'Fantastic Four' director Matt Shakman to Variety earlier this month, which went viral for seemingly revealing that Pascal's superhero would be going on to lead the Avengers.

It wasn't a far-fetched possibility for fans, as Pascal and his 'Fantastic Four' co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all returning for next year's 'Avengers: Doomsday.' But Shakman's comment was a bit of a misdirection, according to Pascal.

Speaking to the Associated Press, as quoted by Variety, the 'Last of Us' and 'Mandalorian' actor believes that Matt Shakman was referencing a comic book storyline in which Reed Richards was asked to take the leadership position in the Avengers. However, he believes that the director's words were misinterpreted by MCU fans. "It's big news to me, that's for one. I think Matt Shakman was doing an interview, and when he was speaking about Reed. There is something that happens in the comics where he is sort of drawn in by the Avengers family and asked to be put into a leadership position. That is something that happens in the comics. It isn't necessarily something that my character's future entails," said Pascal as quoted by Variety.

Pascal then stressed, "I am being honest in that. I am not even trying to avoid spoilers. It's a little bit of a mislead," as quoted by Variety. Shakman and Pascal have known each other for years and had the same talent manager at the beginning of their careers. Pascal told Variety that "coming together for 'Fantastic Four' felt absolutely fated in the stars."

None of the four actors who played the Fantastic Four had traditional auditions for the movie. Instead, they were all cast after a meeting with Shakman. There were no chemistry tests either, although the group had three weeks of rehearsals before filming started, as reported by Variety. "We approached the story dramaturgically as you would a play, before we got on our feet with anything. It was Matt setting up the circumstances to be together as a cast and flesh out a language that bonded each of us together as a family," said Pedro Pascal, as quoted by Variety.

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' is now playing in theatres nationwide. (ANI)

