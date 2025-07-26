Left Menu

Delhi Schools to Honor Martyrs by Renaming in Their Memory

The Delhi government is considering renaming prominent schools after local martyrs to honor their sacrifice. This initiative aims to inspire students and instill patriotism. Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the importance of remembering the courage of young soldiers, while supporting the families of those who served the nation.

The Delhi government is contemplating a significant move to rename prominent schools after the city's martyrs, as revealed by Education Minister Ashish Sood during a recent Kargil Vijay Diwas event. This initiative seeks to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by local heroes and inspire future generations.

Recognizing the valor of young soldiers, Sood highlighted their extraordinary courage during the Kargil conflict, paying tribute to alumni from Shivaji College who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The minister addressed an audience of students, faculty, and martyrs' families, including Captain Roy's mother, Swapna Roy.

Sood also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to honor martyrs' families through a national war memorial. He assured continued support for these families from the Delhi government, reinforcing the broader meaning of patriotism beyond the battlefield.

