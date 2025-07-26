Soaring Tribute: Towering Flag Honors Kargil Heroes
A towering 50-feet national flag was unveiled in Thathri, Jammu and Kashmir, as a tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War. The commemorative event on the war's anniversary saw tributes, patriotic performances, and calls for unity and courage from attending officials and residents.
In a tribute to the brave soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War, a 50-foot high national flag was unfurled in Thathri town, Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. The event marked the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, honoring the valiant efforts and sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces.
District Development Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, led the tributes, acknowledging the eternal symbol of courage that the soldiers represent. Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of remembering these sacrifices, urging the youth to uphold unity and bravery in nation-building efforts.
The commemorative ceremony was attended by senior civil, army, and police officers, as well as local residents, including students and ex-servicemen. The event featured floral tributes, the national anthem, and stirring patriotic songs, with Army's Tiger Division paying homage through a solemn wreath-laying ceremony.
