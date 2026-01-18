Left Menu

CIC Affirms RTI Act Misuse by Advocates Discouraged

The Central Information Commission ruled that using the RTI Act to gather information for clients by advocates is improper. The decision came from a case involving a contract dispute, emphasizing that advocates cannot seek case information under RTI, which contradicts the Act's foundational goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:59 IST
CIC Affirms RTI Act Misuse by Advocates Discouraged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has made clear that advocates cannot use the Right to Information (RTI) Act to obtain case details for their clients. This directive reinforces the RTI Act's intent, underscoring that such practices do not align with its core objectives.

The decision followed an advocate's appeal in a dispute over a terminated fruits-and-vegetables supply contract at a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haryana. Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi indicated that the request was improperly made on behalf of the supplier, highlighting that the supplier himself did not file the request.

Citing a Madras High Court order, the CIC emphasized that advocates seeking client-related information via RTI misuse the Act, which could lead to unbridled exploitation not intended by the RTI framework. The decision also acknowledged claims from the public authority regarding record destruction by fire and the appropriate application of information denial under RTI exemptions, resulting in the appeal's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026