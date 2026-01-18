CIC Affirms RTI Act Misuse by Advocates Discouraged

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has made clear that advocates cannot use the Right to Information (RTI) Act to obtain case details for their clients. This directive reinforces the RTI Act's intent, underscoring that such practices do not align with its core objectives.

The decision followed an advocate's appeal in a dispute over a terminated fruits-and-vegetables supply contract at a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haryana. Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi indicated that the request was improperly made on behalf of the supplier, highlighting that the supplier himself did not file the request.

Citing a Madras High Court order, the CIC emphasized that advocates seeking client-related information via RTI misuse the Act, which could lead to unbridled exploitation not intended by the RTI framework. The decision also acknowledged claims from the public authority regarding record destruction by fire and the appropriate application of information denial under RTI exemptions, resulting in the appeal's dismissal.

