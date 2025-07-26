Left Menu

Toddler's Unusual Encounter: Cobra in Bihar Village

A one-year-old child from a remote village in Bihar reportedly killed a cobra by biting it. The boy, Govind Kumar, was taken to a medical college in Bettiah for monitoring after he fainted post-incident. Doctors are prepared to start treatment for poisoning if symptoms manifest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bettiah | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:35 IST
Toddler's Unusual Encounter: Cobra in Bihar Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remote Bihar village, a one-year-old child astonishingly killed a cobra by biting it, according to local residents. The incident, which shocked the community, took place in the West Champaran district.

The boy, identified as Govind Kumar, was transported to the government medical college and hospital in Bettiah after the incident. Family members took him to the hospital after he fainted shortly after the unusual encounter with the serpent.

According to hospital superintendent Duvakant Mishra, the toddler grabbed the cobra at home in Mohachchhi Bankatwa village. His grandmother saw the incident unfold, but before she could react, the child had bitten the snake. The cobra was found dead, and the child was unconscious alongside it. Govind is currently under medical supervision for potential poisoning symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

