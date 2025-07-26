Building Bridges: Naidu's Strategic Singapore Visit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a six-day visit to Singapore, departing from Hyderabad at 11 pm on Saturday. The visit, from July 26 to 31, aims to attract investments and promote Brand Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu plans to engage with key Singaporean ministers, business leaders, and the vibrant Telugu community there, emphasizing the deep-rooted partnership between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore. This trip aims to forge new collaborations, highlight progressive policies, and spotlight opportunities for economic growth and development in the state.

The agenda includes strategic discussions on global employment prospects for Andhra Pradesh's youth and the integration of the global Telugu community in developmental projects. Naidu will also promote the 'Zero Poverty–P4' initiative, which seeks to uplift underprivileged families through strategic support from affluent community members.

