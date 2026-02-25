Left Menu

Maharashtra's Railway Dilemma: Balancing Innovation and Global Collaboration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is addressing plans for a Nashik-Pune railway line. The proposal, hindered by the GMRT's location, faces resistance despite a suggested alternate route via Shirdi. Fadnavis plans further discussions with Railway Minister and expert consultations for viable alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:42 IST
Maharashtra's Railway Dilemma: Balancing Innovation and Global Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is gearing up to explore the ambitious yet intricate proposal of constructing a railway line that connects Nashik and Pune. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has acknowledged the proposal requires comprehensive evaluation and intends to appoint a committee of experts to navigate its complexities.

The chief hurdle is a sensitive issue: the route intersects with the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT), a non-negotiable site involving thirty-two countries. Although an alternative route through Shirdi has been suggested, it meets stakeholder resistance due to its additional travel time.

In response to these challenges, Fadnavis plans another meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The goal is to find the nearest feasible route that respects both local needs and international commitments, possibly involving a consultant to assist in this endeavor.

TRENDING

1
Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

 Israel
2
WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

 India
3
European Markets Soar Amid AI Optimism and Banking Recovery

European Markets Soar Amid AI Optimism and Banking Recovery

 Global
4
New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026