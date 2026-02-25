Maharashtra's Railway Dilemma: Balancing Innovation and Global Collaboration
Maharashtra is gearing up to explore the ambitious yet intricate proposal of constructing a railway line that connects Nashik and Pune. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has acknowledged the proposal requires comprehensive evaluation and intends to appoint a committee of experts to navigate its complexities.
The chief hurdle is a sensitive issue: the route intersects with the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT), a non-negotiable site involving thirty-two countries. Although an alternative route through Shirdi has been suggested, it meets stakeholder resistance due to its additional travel time.
In response to these challenges, Fadnavis plans another meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The goal is to find the nearest feasible route that respects both local needs and international commitments, possibly involving a consultant to assist in this endeavor.
