Mexico City Celebrates 700 Years of Tenochtitlan's Founding
Mexico City marks the 700th anniversary of its founding with events celebrating Indigenous origins. Performances and dances honor the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan, founded in 1325. President Sheinbaum emphasizes Mexico's pre-colonial history and denounces racism. The celebrations, both political and civic, reflect on a storied past shaping national identity.
Mexico City is celebrating the 700th anniversary of its founding this Saturday with a series of public events, aimed at honoring the city's Indigenous roots.
In a vibrant display of cultural heritage, artists donned traditional Indigenous costumes to reenact the founding of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan, in the city's central square. The festivities included hundreds of dancers performing sacred dances in traditional attire, underscoring a connection with nature.
President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered a speech highlighting Mexico's ancient civilizations and criticized ongoing racial discrimination. Historians note, however, that the events have a political and civic tone, not fully aligned with contemporary historical research.
