Left Menu

Mexico City Celebrates 700 Years of Tenochtitlan's Founding

Mexico City marks the 700th anniversary of its founding with events celebrating Indigenous origins. Performances and dances honor the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan, founded in 1325. President Sheinbaum emphasizes Mexico's pre-colonial history and denounces racism. The celebrations, both political and civic, reflect on a storied past shaping national identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-07-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 03:17 IST
Mexico City Celebrates 700 Years of Tenochtitlan's Founding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico City is celebrating the 700th anniversary of its founding this Saturday with a series of public events, aimed at honoring the city's Indigenous roots.

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage, artists donned traditional Indigenous costumes to reenact the founding of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan, in the city's central square. The festivities included hundreds of dancers performing sacred dances in traditional attire, underscoring a connection with nature.

President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered a speech highlighting Mexico's ancient civilizations and criticized ongoing racial discrimination. Historians note, however, that the events have a political and civic tone, not fully aligned with contemporary historical research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025