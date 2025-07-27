Mexico City Celebrates 700 Years of Tenochtitlan's Founding

Mexico City is celebrating the 700th anniversary of its founding this Saturday with a series of public events, aimed at honoring the city's Indigenous roots.

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage, artists donned traditional Indigenous costumes to reenact the founding of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan, in the city's central square. The festivities included hundreds of dancers performing sacred dances in traditional attire, underscoring a connection with nature.

President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered a speech highlighting Mexico's ancient civilizations and criticized ongoing racial discrimination. Historians note, however, that the events have a political and civic tone, not fully aligned with contemporary historical research.

