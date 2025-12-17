Left Menu

Doubts Emerge Over Hassett for Fed Chair: Insider Reports

Concerns surface within the Trump administration over Kevin Hassett's potential nomination as Federal Reserve chair. Some officials question his effectiveness beyond public messaging for Trump's agenda, raising doubts about his suitability to succeed Jerome Powell. Trump's decision is anticipated in the coming year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 04:41 IST
Kevin Hassett
  • Country:
  • United States

There are internal doubts within the Trump administration about the possible nomination of Kevin Hassett as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, according to a report by Politico. These concerns, cited by three individuals familiar with the deliberations, spotlight uncertainties regarding Hassett's current effectiveness as National Economic Council Director.

Some officials reportedly believe Hassett has primarily served as a spokesperson for President Donald Trump's agenda, rather than delivering substantial outcomes in his current role. This has led to questions about his capability to replace Jerome Powell as the head of the central bank.

The President plans to announce his decision early next year, having narrowed down choices between Hassett and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, as revealed in a Wall Street Journal interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

