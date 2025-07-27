Left Menu

Exploring Indian Vegeterian Delights: Sarika Gupta's Culinary Journey

Sarika Gupta's latest cookbook, '28 States 28 Plates', explores the rich diversity of Indian vegetarian cuisine. Featuring 160 dishes from all Indian states and some Union Territories, the book busts myths about vegetarian variety, highlighting the depth of traditional culinary fare with humor and trivia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sarika Gupta's culinary expertise shines in her new cookbook, '28 States 28 Plates', which unveils the rich tapestry of Indian vegetarian cuisine. Spanning the diverse food landscapes of all Indian states and select Union Territories, the book challenges misconceptions that vegetarian food lacks variety.

This second edition, boasting 376 pages, includes 160 recipes complemented with humorous and intriguing trivia. Readers can find dishes with whimsical names like 'MLA Pesarettu' and 'Congress Kadelekayi', each offering a unique taste of India's regional specialties.

Gupta draws inspiration from her culinary adventures across the country, showcasing popular and lesser-known dishes. The book also provides practical advice for kitchen preparation, inviting all to embrace diverse meals as part of a communal or individual gastronomic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

