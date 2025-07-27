Tragic Stampede at Mansa Devi Temple: A Sunday of Mourning
A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple resulted in six fatalities and left over two dozen injured. The chaos was triggered by a false rumor of electrical danger, prompting a mass panic. Rescue operations are underway, with the state officials closely monitoring the situation.
In a tragic incident at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple, six people lost their lives and over two dozen were injured in a stampede on a crowded Sunday morning. Local authorities confirm that a rumor regarding an electric current near the temple's steps sparked the panic.
Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal reported that 35 devotees were rushed to the hospital, with six succumbing to their injuries. Emergency response teams, including the State Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade, have been deployed to manage the aftermath.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the event and assured that efforts are in place to control the situation, reaffirming that he remains in close contact with local officials to monitor developments.
