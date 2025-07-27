Left Menu

Cross-Cultural Creative Fusion: Villa Swagatam Residency Program Fuels Artistic Exchange

The Villa Swagatam residency programme, led by the French Institute in India, invites artists from India and France for its third edition. Selected creatives, including poet Meena Kandaswamy and artist Johanna de Clisson, will engage in cultural exchanges to create new works. The residency runs from August 2025 to August 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:13 IST
The Villa Swagatam residency program, now in its third iteration, seeks to enhance cultural dialogue through artistic collaboration between Indian and French creatives. Facilitated by the French Institute in India, the initiative will host 34 artists, including poet Meena Kandaswamy and French ceramist Johanna de Clisson.

Participants are set to reside at various partner locations across India, France, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka from August 2025 to August 2026, where they will explore novel artistic projects, inspired by the local culture and landscapes. Kandaswamy aims to transform her poetry through French translation, while Clisson will experiment with combining ceramics and textiles in Jaipur.

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, highlighted the program's success in fostering cultural cooperation, reporting a substantial rise in Indian applicants this year. The program has received 520 applications, signifying increased interest and participation in cross-cultural artistic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

