Sohini Ray: The Guardian of Manipuri Classical Dance

Anthropologist and dancer Sohini Ray emphasizes the need for greater recognition of Manipuri classical dance. Despite communication barriers and lack of leadership, Ray sees promise in the eager students of Imphal. Her work has spanned continents, and she's committed to preserving her guru's legacy in Imphal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:12 IST
Sohini Ray, an anthropologist and seasoned Manipuri classical dancer, believes the art form deserves wider recognition. She cites a leadership void and communication challenges as hurdles in its national and international propagation. Despite these, a strong Manipuri diaspora and devoted students in Imphal offer hope for the art's future.

Ray's journey with Manipuri dance began at five in Kolkata, leading her to train under Guru Bipin Singh and perform nationally with renowned Manipuri dancers. Her scholarly pursuits took her to the US, where she taught and performed extensively, establishing a collective known for classical Manipuri dance.

Currently serving as a senior guru at Radha Madhob Cultural Institution in Imphal, Ray continues her efforts to advance Manipuri dance. Her dedication was recognized with the J B Donne prize in anthropology of art. She remains committed to preserving her guru's gharana and inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

