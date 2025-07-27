Left Menu

Kashmir's Academic Legacy Celebrated at Mega Alumni Meet 2025

At the Mega Alumni Meet 2025, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the potential of the University of Kashmir's alumni to contribute significantly to the nation's and the region's development. He highlighted Kashmir's cultural richness and the university's contribution across various fields, while celebrating notable alumni.

Kashmir's Academic Legacy Celebrated at Mega Alumni Meet 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Sunday, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai lauded the University of Kashmir's role in shaping the future of both the Union Territory and the nation. He expressed confidence in the university's ability to produce graduates who will significantly impact India's development trajectory.

Speaking at the 'Mega Alumni Meet 2025,' the CJI emphasized the importance of leveraging the rich experiences of the university's alumni for the younger generations. He urged the institution and faculty to use their successful alumni as a roadmap for future success.

Gavai highlighted the intellectual and cultural contributions of Kashmir, calling it a paradise enriched with civilization, beauty, and crafts. The event was graced by prominent figures, including former J-K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and several Supreme Court judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

