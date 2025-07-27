Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Mansa Devi Temple: Deadly Stampede in Haridwar

A deadly stampede occurred at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, resulting in six fatalities and injuring 28. A rumor about an electric current sparked panic. Authorities have launched a magisterial investigation and announced financial aid for the victims' families. Leaders, including PM Modi, expressed condolences.

A tragic stampede unfolded at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, killing at least six individuals and leaving 28 injured. The chaos erupted due to rumors of an electric current near the temple's stair entrance, causing mass panic among the gathered devotees.

The tragedy took place amid a massive congregation of worshippers visiting the hilltop temple, leading to a bottleneck and subsequent fatalities. In response, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and promised strict action against those responsible for spreading false information.

Political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their condolences, while the local administration has been working diligently to assist the affected families. Authorities are now focused on ensuring such incidents do not recur, as search and rescue operations continue at the site.

