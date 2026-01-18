Uttarakhand's New Initiatives: Stray Cattle Shelters

The Uttarakhand government has rolled out two innovative schemes to address the issue of stray cattle on roads and farmlands. These initiatives offer financial benefits to residents who provide shelter for the animals.

The Animal Husbandry Department is targeting rural areas with these schemes. The Gram Gaur Sevak Yojana pays individuals Rs 80 per day, per animal, with healthcare provided, for housing up to five male stray animals. Currently, six people are participating in this scheme.

The second initiative, 'Gaushala Yojana', allows for an unlimited number of stray cattle to be housed. In Munsiyari and Barave, two shelters are currently operating under this scheme, offering shelter to 225 stray cattle.

(With inputs from agencies.)