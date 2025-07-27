Left Menu

Delhi's Cultural Hub Gets Tech-Savvy: Dilli Haat to Upgrade CCTV System

Months after a fire ravaged Dilli Haat, the Delhi Tourism body is set to bolster security by upgrading its CCTV system. A tender inviting bids for the Rs 9.74 lakh project aims to repair and install high-resolution cameras. This move addresses concerns over existing malfunctioning surveillance equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:19 IST
Delhi's Cultural Hub Gets Tech-Savvy: Dilli Haat to Upgrade CCTV System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Months after a devastating fire damaged sections of Dilli Haat, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has announced plans to upgrade the site's security infrastructure. The organization has invited bids for a project to upgrade the CCTV surveillance system, addressing persistent concerns over malfunctioning cameras.

The initiative, projected at a cost of Rs 9.74 lakh, will involve the repair, replacement, and installation of cameras, switches, and cabling. The plan includes setting up 14 high-resolution bullet and PTZ cameras, integrating with the existing CP Plus system to ensure comprehensive monitoring.

According to the tender issued by the executive engineer (electrical), the project follows a two-bid procedure and aims for completion within 60 days post-award. This revamp is a response to growling security complaints following an April fire that destroyed several stalls, highlighting the need for improved safety processes at this popular cultural spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025