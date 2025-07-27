Delhi's Cultural Hub Gets Tech-Savvy: Dilli Haat to Upgrade CCTV System
Months after a fire ravaged Dilli Haat, the Delhi Tourism body is set to bolster security by upgrading its CCTV system. A tender inviting bids for the Rs 9.74 lakh project aims to repair and install high-resolution cameras. This move addresses concerns over existing malfunctioning surveillance equipment.
Months after a devastating fire damaged sections of Dilli Haat, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has announced plans to upgrade the site's security infrastructure. The organization has invited bids for a project to upgrade the CCTV surveillance system, addressing persistent concerns over malfunctioning cameras.
The initiative, projected at a cost of Rs 9.74 lakh, will involve the repair, replacement, and installation of cameras, switches, and cabling. The plan includes setting up 14 high-resolution bullet and PTZ cameras, integrating with the existing CP Plus system to ensure comprehensive monitoring.
According to the tender issued by the executive engineer (electrical), the project follows a two-bid procedure and aims for completion within 60 days post-award. This revamp is a response to growling security complaints following an April fire that destroyed several stalls, highlighting the need for improved safety processes at this popular cultural spot.
