Left Menu

Parliament Sanctions New Cess on Pan Masala for Health and Security Boost

On Monday, Parliament passed a Bill imposing a new cess on pan masala manufacturing, aimed at bolstering resources for national security and public health. This new levy, over the existing GST, is designed to generate revenue crucial for modern defense needs and health improvements, targeting only demerit goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:48 IST
Parliament Sanctions New Cess on Pan Masala for Health and Security Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parliament has approved a new Bill introducing a cess on pan masala manufacturers to enhance resources for national security and public health. This new levy, which will complement the existing GST, is expected to raise funds specifically for these key areas.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of creating a dedicated revenue stream, particularly in light of high-tech warfare demanding significant capital expenditure. She explained the necessity of keeping technology current and cited past inadequacies in defense funding under previous governments.

The Bill outlines that the Health and National Security Cess will only apply to demerit goods, separate from essential commodities. Furthermore, the cess aims to evenly distribute revenue across states, addressing previous concerns about uneven resource allocation. The provision includes Parliamentary oversight to ensure transparency and accountability in future tax adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025