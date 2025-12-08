Parliament Sanctions New Cess on Pan Masala for Health and Security Boost
On Monday, Parliament passed a Bill imposing a new cess on pan masala manufacturing, aimed at bolstering resources for national security and public health. This new levy, over the existing GST, is designed to generate revenue crucial for modern defense needs and health improvements, targeting only demerit goods.
Parliament has approved a new Bill introducing a cess on pan masala manufacturers to enhance resources for national security and public health. This new levy, which will complement the existing GST, is expected to raise funds specifically for these key areas.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of creating a dedicated revenue stream, particularly in light of high-tech warfare demanding significant capital expenditure. She explained the necessity of keeping technology current and cited past inadequacies in defense funding under previous governments.
The Bill outlines that the Health and National Security Cess will only apply to demerit goods, separate from essential commodities. Furthermore, the cess aims to evenly distribute revenue across states, addressing previous concerns about uneven resource allocation. The provision includes Parliamentary oversight to ensure transparency and accountability in future tax adjustments.
