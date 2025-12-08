Mamata Banerjee's Firm Stand on Border Security and Ethnic Communities in Cooch Behar
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for proactive policing in Cooch Behar, stressing the need for strengthened border checks. She criticized alleged interference by the BSF and other states, reassured ethnic communities about their rights, and condemned wrongful deportations, pledging no detention camps under her leadership.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a call for heightened police vigilance in the border district of Cooch Behar. During her two-day visit to the district, she emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, urging officers to be resolute and proactive in their duties.
Addressing an administrative review meeting, Banerjee underscored the need for strict enforcement of border checks, pointing to significant cross-border movement. Although she avoided naming the Border Security Force (BSF), she criticized its alleged forced repatriation of citizens with valid documents, referencing a recent Supreme Court intervention.
Banerjee took the opportunity to denounce BJP, associating it with divisive tactics and mismanagement. She also reassured ethnic and linguistic communities in Bengal of their rights, promising no detention camps and condemning inappropriate interference from neighboring Assam regarding the NRC.
