Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh: Stunning Victory Against Koneru Humpy at FIDE World Cup

Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh triumphed over Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women's World Cup final, becoming a world champion without feeling pressure. After prevailing in the tie-break, Divya hopes her victory will encourage more women to pursue chess in India. She credits her family and late coach for her success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:41 IST
Divya Deshmukh
  • Country:
  • India

Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh achieved a remarkable victory against compatriot Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women's World Cup final, stating she felt no pressure as she had 'nothing to lose'.

Divya, arriving from Batumi, Georgia, was greeted warmly at the airport, overwhelmed by the public's affection. The 19-year-old overcame the experienced 38-year-old Humpy in a time-controlled tie-break after two drawn classical rounds, clinching her biggest career success as Humpy made a critical blunder under time pressure.

Beyond the win and the Grandmaster title, Divya secured a spot in the next year's Candidates, earning USD 50,000. She hopes her success will inspire more Indian women to take up chess, emphasizing parental support during times of failure. Divya attributed her triumph to her family's unwavering support and her late coach Rahul Joshi's aspirations for her grandmaster accomplishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

