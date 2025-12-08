Left Menu

Apple Fitness+ Expands to 28 New Countries, Including India

Apple announces the expansion of its Fitness+ service to 28 additional countries, including India, starting December 15. The service features 12 workout types available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, priced at Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 annually, with music integration and global music hits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant expansion, Apple has announced that its renowned fitness and wellness service, Fitness+, will be available in 28 new countries from December 15, including a debut in India.

The service, which has previously been accessible in 21 nations such as the US, UK, and Canada, offers 12 diverse workout types like Strength, Yoga, and Dance. Subscribers can enjoy workouts ranging from five to 45 minutes across various Apple devices.

Available for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 annually, Fitness+ allows for family sharing with up to five members. Additionally, Apple enhances the experience by integrating new K-pop music, making workout sessions more engaging for its global subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

