Apple Fitness+ Expands to 28 New Countries, Including India

In a significant expansion, Apple has announced that its renowned fitness and wellness service, Fitness+, will be available in 28 new countries from December 15, including a debut in India.

The service, which has previously been accessible in 21 nations such as the US, UK, and Canada, offers 12 diverse workout types like Strength, Yoga, and Dance. Subscribers can enjoy workouts ranging from five to 45 minutes across various Apple devices.

Available for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 annually, Fitness+ allows for family sharing with up to five members. Additionally, Apple enhances the experience by integrating new K-pop music, making workout sessions more engaging for its global subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)