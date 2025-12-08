Abrau-Durso Expands Sparkling Ventures to India
Abrau-Durso Group, a prominent Russian sparkling wine producer, collaborates with India's IndoBevs to localize production of wine beverages in India. The partnership was solidified during President Putin's India visit, reflecting Abrau-Durso's strategic expansion into India's promising market.
Abrau-Durso Group, recognized as a leading name in Russian sparkling wine production, is set to expand its reach into the Indian market through a strategic collaboration with IndoBevs, a major Indian beverage company.
During a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, a memorandum of understanding for the production of alcoholic beverages was signed between the two companies, according to a report by Interfax news agency. This partnership marks the beginning of locally producing fruit juice-based wine beverages in India.
The company views this venture as a significant move into a market with vast potential. Under the leadership of IndoBevs, the collaboration aims to leverage the latter's extensive distribution network and production expertise to further Abrau-Durso's international growth strategy.
