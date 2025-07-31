Otters to Make a Comeback at Delhi Zoo After Two Decades

After more than two decades, otters are poised to return to Delhi's National Zoological Park, according to official sources.

The last otter passed away in 2004, and since then, efforts to procure new specimens have been unsuccessful. Next month, a pair of smooth-coated otters from Gujarat is expected to arrive, significantly enhancing the zoo's animal population. This move is part of an animal exchange program with Surat Zoo, which will receive two pairs of Sangai deer from Delhi in return.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar confirmed the plans, stating, "We currently host over 80 Sangai deer, marking the highest number in any Indian zoo, enabling us to provide some to Surat." The exchange, initially scheduled for March, faced delays due to high temperatures. However, preparations are now in place to ensure safe conditions for the animals.

The arrival of the otters will increase the zoo's species count to 96, further enriching its biodiversity. Meanwhile, the facility is undergoing a major infrastructure overhaul, including the development of a multi-utility plaza, a new parking zone, glass-walled enclosures, and underwater aquariums to enhance visitor experiences.

Established in 1959, the Delhi Zoo, managed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, remains one of India's most-visited zoological parks.

(With inputs from agencies.)