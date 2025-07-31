Left Menu

Genie Bouchard's Swan Song: A Heartfelt Farewell Under the Montreal Lights

Genie Bouchard, the Canadian tennis star, bid farewell to her professional career in an emotional last match in her hometown of Montreal. Despite a spirited performance against Belinda Bencic, she ended her journey on a nostalgic note, reminiscing her career highs and expressing gratitude for her tennis journey.

  • Country:
  • Canada

Genie Bouchard delivered a performance worthy of her prime during her final match on the tennis court in her hometown of Montreal. The Canadian star bowed out gracefully, despite a challenging loss to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the second round of the National Bank Open. Bouchard's farewell was heartfelt and nostalgic, embodying her connection to the sport and the city.

The 31-year-old, who once peaked as world No. 5, captured the hearts of her fans one last time, rekindling memories of her aggressive gameplay. Her retirement, though greeted with fan petitions to stay, marks the end of a turbulent yet inspiring career journey, laden with both triumphs and challenges.

While reflecting on her career, Bouchard expressed readiness to explore new horizons, hinting at ventures outside tennis. Her farewell speech was poignant, highlighting her departure as both a full-circle moment and an emotional farewell at a venue that held personal significance. Bouchard's future plans remain open, with a foray into television as a possible next chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

