NGO Demands Legal Action Against OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content

An NGO dedicated to preserving cultural values has called for legal measures against OTT platforms accused of producing inappropriate content. This appeal comes shortly after the government banned several platforms for allegedly streaming explicit material.

Uday Mahurkar, who founded the 'Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation', stressed the urgency of enforcing accountability among OTT platform operators. He labeled the issue not only as a matter of morality but as a significant threat to societal values.

During a recent press conference, Mahurkar emphasized that the lack of accountability allows such content to flourish. The government's recent action to block 25 platforms is part of ongoing efforts to address these concerns. Notable figures like Sanjeev Newar and Dr. Charudutt Pingle were also present, underscoring widespread support for this cause.

