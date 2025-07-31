Left Menu

An NGO, 'Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation', has urged legal action against OTT platforms alleging the production of vulgar content. Founder Uday Mahurkar emphasized the need for accountability to prevent such issues. This follows the Indian Government's ban on 25 OTT platforms over similar allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:16 IST
NGO Demands Legal Action Against OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content
An NGO dedicated to preserving cultural values has called for legal measures against OTT platforms accused of producing inappropriate content. This appeal comes shortly after the government banned several platforms for allegedly streaming explicit material.

Uday Mahurkar, who founded the 'Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation', stressed the urgency of enforcing accountability among OTT platform operators. He labeled the issue not only as a matter of morality but as a significant threat to societal values.

During a recent press conference, Mahurkar emphasized that the lack of accountability allows such content to flourish. The government's recent action to block 25 platforms is part of ongoing efforts to address these concerns. Notable figures like Sanjeev Newar and Dr. Charudutt Pingle were also present, underscoring widespread support for this cause.

