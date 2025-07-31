Samanvay: Bridging Civil-Military Bonds
The Sapta Shakti Command hosted 'Samanvay' in Bikaner to honor BSF officers and veterans for their contributions. The event emphasized civil-military synergy, military-civil fusion during Operation Sindoor, and a 'whole-of-nation' approach for national development. Collaborative initiatives for tourism in border areas were also highlighted.
The Army's Sapta Shakti Command organized 'Samanvay' at the Bikaner Military Station on Thursday, recognizing BSF officers and veterans for their nation-building contributions, officials revealed.
The ceremony aimed to strengthen civil-military relations, attended by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh and senior officers, underscoring the successful civil-military cooperation during Operation Sindoor.
Lieutenant General Singh highlighted the importance of unified national efforts amidst evolving geopolitics and called for collaborative initiatives to boost tourism in border regions, turning them into tourist hubs.
