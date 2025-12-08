Himachal Pradesh Boosts Tourism with New Initiatives and Subsidies

In a significant push to its tourism sector, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced interest subsidies on loans aimed at setting up and expanding tourism units like homestays. The initiative, part of the 'Tourism Startup Scheme in Hospitality Industry,' offers interest relief of up to 5% depending on the area, encouraging self-employment and tourism growth.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the impact of homestays in promoting tourism, especially in culturally rich rural areas. The government is also focusing on developing new tourism destinations, including Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. Wellness centers, ice-skating rinks, and beautification of temples are among the new facilities planned.

Himachal's tourism contributes 7.78% to the state's GDP. The state's ambitious projects include a Rs 619 crore zoological park in Kangra and the development of eco-tourism. Efforts to enhance air connectivity with new heliports are complemented by water tourism initiatives, underpinning the state's comprehensive tourism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)