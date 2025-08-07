Buffalo Horn Dispute: Tensions Ignite Near Sacred Patna Shiv Temple

On Thursday, a conflict erupted in Warakala village when villagers set a truck ablaze, allegedly transporting buffalo horns, officials confirmed. The confrontation near the sacred Patna Shiv Temple, a gathering site for devotees, raised tensions.

As the truck approached the village on the Jalalabad-Badaun road, a dispute between the driver and villagers escalated, resulting in the vehicle being vandalized and its tires set on fire, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. Police and fire personnel swiftly responded to control the blaze.

An FIR was lodged against unknown individuals for arson and property damage under BNS. Veterinary experts verified the buffalo origin of the horns, and samples were taken for further forensic analysis. The timing of the incident, during the sacred month of Sawan, has locals questioning how such transport reached the religiously significant area.

(With inputs from agencies.)