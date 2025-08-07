From Sitcom to Dystopia: Stephanie Beatriz's Role in 'Twisted Metal'

Stephanie Beatriz, renowned for her role in the sitcom 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', finds herself embarking on a thrilling journey as she transitions to the dystopian series 'Twisted Metal'. Describing the experience as both different and exhilarating, Beatriz emphasizes the talented group of actors she works alongside.

In 'Twisted Metal', Beatriz steps into the shoes of 'Quiet', a complex car thief with a dark past, discovering new dimensions in her acting. The series, adapted from a popular video game, resumed with its second season on SonyLIV, exploring the dystopian themes of societal collapse and the quest for redemption.

The show examines deep-rooted societal issues, including the divide between the rich and poor, and the desire for fairness and change. Beatriz highlights how the narrative explores extreme scenarios, mirroring real human emotions, making it an engaging watch for the audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)