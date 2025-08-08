Celebrating Indian Cinema: CIFF Illuminates Delhi with Cultural Stories

The Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off in Delhi, inaugurated by renowned figures including National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, actress Hrishitaa Bhatt, and cabinet minister Kapil Mishra. This three-day event honors Indian cinema, featuring an array of documentaries, feature films, and short stories that delve into compelling themes like environment, heritage, and culture.

According to CIFF's website, the festival aims to explore vital themes intertwined with Indian values. Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt articulated the festival's role in advancing cinema and presenting India's culture to the world. Speaking to ANI, Bhatt emphasized, 'Cinema celebrates storytelling, and CIFF brings these narratives to global audiences, showcasing our cultural richness.'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar highlighted the importance of such festivals for society and cinema enthusiasts. 'With the rise of OTT and YouTube, diverse content has gained traction. CIFF fosters appreciation for quality cinema,' he noted. Director RS Prasanna advocated for more festivals, citing India's filmmaking talents, while actor Hemant Pandey praised festivals as a learning hub for industry professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)