John Abraham: From Bollywood Body to Cinematic Diplomacy

John Abraham has shifted his focus from an image of Bollywood's classic 'body' to engaging cinema inspired by geopolitical issues. The actor-filmmaker spends significant time keeping up with global events, a passion that informs his choice of film projects tackling sensitive topics like the Iran-Israel conflict.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:53 IST
  • India

John Abraham has evolved from being recognized for his alluring on-screen presence in films like 'Jism' to delving deeply into geopolitical cinema. Now, his filmography reflects a fascination with global issues shaping India's narrative, as seen in films like 'Madras Cafe' and the upcoming 'Tehran'.

Abraham believes in building a legacy through his film choices, focusing on stories that resonate with audiences as they tackle current geopolitical matters. His love for cinema was sparked by watching impactful films like Steven Spielberg's 'Schindler's List', shaping his production vision and leading to accolades for JA Entertainment's sensitive and commercial hits.

His latest movie, 'Tehran', due for release on ZEE5, examines the real-life geopolitical tension between Israel and Iran, featuring Abraham in a complex lead role. The actor's commitment to authenticity extended to learning languages like Farsi and Hebrew, enhancing the film's credibility. Despite his shift in focus, Abraham remains open to commercial projects, aiming to create meaningful cinema that entertains and informs.

