Left Menu

Virat Kohli Embraces Grey Look as Cricket Comeback Looms

Virat Kohli, seen flaunting a grey beard in recent social media posts, is preparing to return to cricket for the upcoming Australia tour. Fans share mixed reactions, while some praise his natural look. Kohli aims for a strong showing in the ODI series to further his prolific cricket career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:35 IST
Virat Kohli Embraces Grey Look as Cricket Comeback Looms
Cricketer Virat Kohli (Image source: Virat Kohli's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Virat Kohli has recently made headlines for showcasing a new grey beard look in a social media post, hinting at his preparation for the upcoming cricket tour in Australia. The Indian batsman, who has been out of action since the conclusion of IPL 2025, is set to make his eagerly anticipated comeback.

Fans' opinions are divided over Kohli's salt-and-pepper appearance. While some speculate about its connection to ageing and fitness, others praise the cricketer for confidently embracing his natural look. The debates highlight the mix of concern and admiration among his extensive fanbase.

Kohli's forthcoming challenge will be the ODI series in Australia, starting October 19. Known for his formidable record on Australian soil, Kohli aims to add more milestones to his career. With major series against South Africa on the horizon, Kohli's pursuit of record-breaking run totals continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025