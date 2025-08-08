Virat Kohli Embraces Grey Look as Cricket Comeback Looms

Virat Kohli has recently made headlines for showcasing a new grey beard look in a social media post, hinting at his preparation for the upcoming cricket tour in Australia. The Indian batsman, who has been out of action since the conclusion of IPL 2025, is set to make his eagerly anticipated comeback.

Fans' opinions are divided over Kohli's salt-and-pepper appearance. While some speculate about its connection to ageing and fitness, others praise the cricketer for confidently embracing his natural look. The debates highlight the mix of concern and admiration among his extensive fanbase.

Kohli's forthcoming challenge will be the ODI series in Australia, starting October 19. Known for his formidable record on Australian soil, Kohli aims to add more milestones to his career. With major series against South Africa on the horizon, Kohli's pursuit of record-breaking run totals continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

