Double Trouble: Nishaanchi's Action-Packed Saga

Amazon MGM Studios India has released the teaser for its anticipated action drama, 'Nishaanchi', spearheaded by renowned director Anurag Kashyap. The film features a double performance by newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray.

With important roles played by Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra, the film is poised to premiere across Indian theatres on September 19.

'Nishaanchi' aims to deliver an engaging and gritty narrative, intertwining elements of action and emotional depth through a vibrant setting. Thackeray acts as Babloo, a charismatic local figure, and Dabloo, a devoted son, exploring their complex sibling dynamics. Supported by Jar Pictures and Flip Films, with script contributions from Prasoon Mishra and Ranjan Chandel, the film offers a tantalizing glimpse into its intense storyline.

