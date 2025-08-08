Disney to Unify Streaming Services: Hulu Merges with Disney+ by 2026

Disney is set to discontinue the standalone Hulu app by 2026, as reported by Variety. The entertainment giant will integrate Hulu's offerings into its primary streaming platform, Disney+.

Bob Iger, Disney's CEO, highlighted that the merger would bring several advantages, including higher user engagement and lower churn rates. Significant cost savings are anticipated from reduced operating expenses, with future programming and non-programming costs for Hulu projected to rise to USD 4.4 billion and USD 3.3 billion, respectively, by fiscal 2027, according to MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman.

The merger, finalized after Disney acquired the remaining one-third stake in Hulu from Comcast in June 2025, is expected to enhance Disney's operational efficiencies. On a recent earnings call, Iger discussed the strategic synergy from combining the services, emphasizing a better customer experience and a unified app for branded and general entertainment, including news and sports. Hulu will also replace the Star brand on Disney+ internationally for adult-oriented programming by fall 2025.

