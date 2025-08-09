Unearthing the Lost Symbols: Peru's Ancient Ceremonial Secrets

In a groundbreaking discovery, archaeologists in Peru's Amazon have unearthed two rare 1,000-year-old ceremonial stone club heads and around 200 ancient structures, with a unique zigzag frieze.

Located in the Ollape site, in the Amazonian district of La Jalca, this finding sheds light on the Chachapoyas civilization, also known as 'Warriors of the Clouds,' which flourished from 900 to 1,450 A.D. Lead archaeologist Pablo Solis emphasized the significance of these findings in understanding this lesser-studied society.

The intricate club heads, believed to hold ceremonial importance, offer insights into the ritual practices of a society with an unexplored cultural footprint. The distinct zigzag pattern, a first for the region, and the numerous structures indicate that Ollape was a key ceremonial and residential hub, enriching Peru's archaeological narrative alongside sites like Machu Picchu and the Nazca lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)